Evans has 4 TDs, Louisiana-Monroe upsets Georgia Southern

November 3, 2018 6:48 pm
 
MONROE, La. (AP) — Caleb Evans threw two touchdown passes to Marcus Green and ran for two scores and Louisiana-Monroe beat Georgia Southern 44-25 on Saturday one week after the Eagles upset No. 25 Appalachian State.

Evans scored on a 5-yard keeper on the opening Warhawks drive, then connected with Green for an 80-yard TD on a slant pattern after a missed Georgia Southern field goal. Evans hit Green on another slant in the second quarter for a 69-yard score and a 20-0 lead.

Evans was 13 of 22 for 337 yards with two interceptions, including Jessie Liptrot’s 57-yard pick-6. Evans gained 102 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Warhawks (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).

Derrick Gore gained 115 yards on 18 carries, his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and fourth of his career for the Warhawks, who had 573 total yards to the Eagles’ 216.

Shai Werts, 8 of 15 for 78 yards, hit Mark Michaud on a 22-yard scoring pass and Benz Josue returned a blocked punt 5 yards for a score for Georgia Southern (7-2, 4-1), which had 62 votes in the AP Top 25 this week.

