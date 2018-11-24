Listen Live Sports

Evans jumper wins it as VCU beats Hofstra 69-67 in OT

November 24, 2018 10:07 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans hit a jumper in the final seconds of overtime to win it and VCU beat Hofstra 69-67 on Saturday night.

The Rams (5-1) trailed early in overtime until Issac Vann sank a layup to tie it 67-67. A minute later, Marcus Evans made his put-back jumper for the lead with :28 seconds remaining and Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

De’Riante Jenkins scored 19 points for VCU. Vann had 16 and Evans finished with 13.

VCU led 36-23 at the break but saw its advantage erode under an 8-1 Hofstra surge to open the second half. The Pride (3-3) continued to threaten and a 3-pointer by Eli Pemberton midway gave them a 47-46 lead which they expanded to 54-48 with 7:03 left in regulation. VCU trailed 61-59 with :28 left when Vann scored in the paint after a fast break to tie it 61-61 and it held, forcing overtime.

Justin Wright-Foreman led the Pride with 27 points. Pemberton added 17.

