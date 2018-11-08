Listen Live Sports

Everton handed 2-year ban from signing academy players

November 8, 2018
 
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has handed Everton a two-year ban from signing some academy players and fined the club 500,000 pounds ($653,000) for breaching recruitment rules.

Everton admitted to offering inducements to seven young players, and their families, in a bid to encourage them to register with the club.

It set up an internal inquiry after being presented with evidence of wrongdoing by the Premier League.

The sanction prevents Everton from signing academy players who have been registered with another club in England’s four professional leagues in the previous 18 months.

Everton said Thursday the club was “extremely disappointed with some of the practices we have found which are not in line with our values” and has begun a full review of its academy operations.

