The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ex-Buffalo QB Jim Kelly gives thumbs-up after cancer surgery

November 29, 2018 5:17 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The wife of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly says her husband has undergone what is hoped to be his last cancer-related surgery.

On Instagram Wednesday, Jill Kelly posted a picture of the former football player giving a thumbs-up sign from a hospital bed in New York City. Her comment said “all went as planned!”

In an earlier post, Jill Kelly said doctors told the couple it should be the 58-year-old’s last surgery.

Kelly last underwent surgery in March when doctors at Mount Sinai Health System removed cancer from is upper jaw and lymph nodes and reconstructed his upper jaw.

A portion of Kelly’s jaw was removed in 2013 after Kelly was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

