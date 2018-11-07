Listen Live Sports

Ex-Michigan State player pleads guilty in assault case

November 7, 2018 1:37 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge and could face more than three years in prison.

The Lansing State Journal reports the 21-year-old entered the plea Wednesday to one count of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration. Robertson told an Ingham County Circuit Court judge that he assaulted a fellow student in her off-campus apartment in April 2017.

Michigan State dismissed Robertson from the team following the allegations.

Robertson was initially charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and a judge later ruled that prosecutors could cite two previous rape accusations against Robertson during a trial. The school has said it was unaware of the previous sexual assault cases.

He faces up to up to 43 months in prison when sentenced Dec. 4.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

