Ex-rugby player Thomas reports he was attacked for being gay

November 18, 2018 7:48 pm
 
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Former Wales rugby union captain Gareth Thomas has reported he was the victim of a homophobic assault by a teenager.

The 44-year-old Thomas, who announced in 2009 that he is gay, thanked the police and the people of Cardiff for their support following the incident in the Welsh capital.

In a Twitter video, Thomas says was “the victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality.”

Police in Cardiff confirmed a 16-year-old boy, who was not named, admitted to assault.

Thomas says he used the restorative justice system that allows the victim to talk to the perpetrator about the harm they have caused, explaining “I thought they could learn more that way than any other way.”

