F1 reaches new deal with Pirelli as tire supplier until 2023

November 25, 2018 7:13 am
 
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Formula One has reached a new four-year deal with Pirelli as its tire supplier from 2020-23 inclusive.

F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey says “we are delighted to have reached this agreement, which guarantees a long-term stable future.”

The current partnership expired at the end of 2019.

As from 2021, F1 will move toward narrower front tires.

Governing body FIA also wants its tires to degrade more slowly to encourage more aggressive driving.

