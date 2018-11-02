Falcons’ Alford, Bryant ruled out for game vs Redskins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins after both missed practice for the third straight day.

Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that rookie Isaiah Oliver will take Alford’s spot. Oliver, a second-round draft pick from Colorado, makes his second career start.

Alford, a starter in 67 of 79 career games, is out with an ankle injury and will miss his first game since 2015. He was hurt in a win over the New York Giants 11 days ago.

Giorgio Tavecchio will replace Bryant for the second straight game. With Bryant hobbled by a sore hamstring since kicking a 57-yard field goal against Tampa Bay, Tavecchio kicked three field goals against New York. He sealed the outcome with a 56-yarder in the closing minutes.

