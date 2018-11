Falcons-Browns Stats

By The Associated Press

Atlanta 0 10 0 6—16 Cleveland 7 7 14 0—28 First Quarter

Cle_Higgins 28 pass from Mayfield (Joseph kick), 4:36.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Tavecchio 40, 12:18.

Atl_Jones 1 pass from Ryan (Tavecchio kick), 5:04.

Cle_Chubb 13 pass from Mayfield (Joseph kick), :55.

Third Quarter

Cle_Johnson 11 pass from Mayfield (Joseph kick), 10:27.

Cle_Chubb 92 run (Joseph kick), 8:45.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Hooper 3 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 4:24.

A_62,144.

Atl Cle First downs 25 19 Total Net Yards 382 427 Rushes-yards 19-71 29-211 Passing 311 216 Punt Returns 1-5 1-6 Kickoff Returns 2-42 4-69 Interceptions Ret. 1-33 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 38-52-0 17-21-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 0-0 Punts 3-39.3 4-46.8 Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-0 Penalties-Yards 1-5 7-38 Time of Possession 31:23 28:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Coleman 11-44, Ryan 3-13, I.Smith 4-11, Ridley 1-3. Cleveland, Chubb 20-176, Mayfield 6-20, Johnson 3-15.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 38-52-0-330. Cleveland, Mayfield 17-20-0-216, Hilliard 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Hooper 10-56, Jones 7-107, Sanu 6-47, I.Smith 4-15, Ridley 3-37, Coleman 3-19, Paulsen 2-13, Saubert 1-17, Hall 1-12, Hardy 1-7. Cleveland, Johnson 4-31, Chubb 3-33, Callaway 2-39, Perriman 2-33, Landry 2-22, Higgins 1-28, Njoku 1-18, Hilliard 1-6, Charles 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

