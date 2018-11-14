Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Falcons move linebacker Deion Jones to active roster

November 14, 2018 4:45 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has been moved to the active roster and is eligible to play for the first time since breaking his right foot in Week 1.

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that the team will see how he looks in practice this week before deciding if Jones will be in uniform Sunday when Atlanta (4-5) hosts Dallas (4-5).

Jones’ return would boost a defense that ranks 28th in scoring and 30th in average yards. Jones was a Pro Bowl alternate selection last year after getting 91 solo tackles, six tackles for minus yards and nine pass breakups in 16 games.

Jones says, “Anything I could do I’ve done to get back out there with my boys … make sure I’m ready to go when I go.”

