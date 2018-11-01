Listen Live Sports

Falcons-Redskins Preview Capsule

November 1, 2018 3:25 pm
 
ATLANTA (3-4) at WASHINGTON (5-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Redskins by 2½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Falcons 2-5, Redskins 4-2-1

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead series 15-9-1

LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Redskins 25-19, Oct. 11, 2015

LAST WEEK — Falcons had bye, beat Giants 23-20 on Oct. 22; Redskins beat Giants 20-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Falcons No. 17, Redskins No. 8

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (30), PASS (3)

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (20), PASS (30)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (8), PASS (26)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons have won past five meetings. … Redskins last beat Falcons in 2003. … Atlanta 0-2 on road this season. … QB Matt Ryan leads NFL with 333.6 yards passing a game and is third with 71.1 completion percentage. … Ryan threw for 379 yards in Week 7 vs. Giants. … RB Devonta Freeman out until at least December with foot and groin injuries. … RB Tevin Coleman has touchdowns in two consecutive games. … WR Julio Jones needs 134 yards receiving in 102nd game to become fastest to 10,000 in career. … Jones has 15 catches for 161 yards and TD in two previous meetings. … Jones has five-plus catches in nine consecutive games. … WR Calvin Ridley leads rookies with six TD catches. … WR Mohamed Sanu has TD catch in two of past three games. … DT Grady Jarrett had two sacks vs. Giants. … S Damontae Kazee has 22 tackles, three interceptions and forced fumble in past four games. … CB Robert Alford leads league with 60 passes defensed since 2015. … K Matt Bryant missed last game with right hamstring injury. … Redskins look to go two games up on Eagles in NFC East. … QB Alex Smith threw for 270 yards and TD in last game vs. Falcons in 2016 with Chiefs. … RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 149 yards and TD last week. … Peterson has 442 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in three games vs. Falcons. … RB Chris Thompson has averaged 99.5 yards from scrimmage in past six home games. … WR Jamison Crowder has been ruled out with an ankle injury. … Vernon Davis needs one TD catch to tie Shannon Sharpe for sixth all-time among tight ends. … TE Jordan Reed has 304 catches in 59 career games. … Defense has forced turnover in 11 consecutive games, second-longest active streak in NFL. … DL Matt Ioannidis had career-high 2 ½ sacks last week. … S D.J. Swearinger had two INTs last week. … S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix set to make Redskins debut after trade from Packers. … CB Josh Norman has forced fumble in past two home games. … Fantasy Tip: Washington coach Jay Gruden wants Peterson on field for any running play and 33-year-old will be big part of offense with Smith and passing game struggling.

