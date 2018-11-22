Listen Live Sports

Falcons-Saints Stats

November 22, 2018 11:32 pm
 
Atlanta 3 0 7 7—17
New Orleans 7 10 7 7—31
First Quarter

NO_Lewis 28 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:11.

Atl_FG Bryant 32, 2:35.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 22, 9:09.

NO_Carr 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:20.

Third Quarter

NO_Arnold 25 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:59.

Atl_Ridley 2 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), :22.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Kirkwood 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:27.

Atl_T.Coleman 4 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 1:51.

A_73,017.

Atl NO
First downs 21 19
Total Net Yards 366 312
Rushes-yards 16-26 31-150
Passing 340 162
Punt Returns 0-0 1-7
Kickoff Returns 3-105 1-32
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-6
Comp-Att-Int 35-47-1 15-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-37 2-9
Punts 2-48.0 3-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 5-3 1-0
Penalties-Yards 2-26 3-19
Time of Possession 30:59 29:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Ryan 2-16, T.Coleman 8-6, Sanu 1-3, J.Jones 1-1, I.Smith 4-0. New Orleans, Kamara 14-89, Ingram 11-52, T.Hill 2-13, Brees 4-(minus 4).

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 35-47-1-377. New Orleans, Brees 15-22-1-171.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 11-147, Ridley 8-93, Hooper 5-31, Sanu 4-74, T.Coleman 3-17, I.Smith 2-7, Hardy 1-6, Paulsen 1-2. New Orleans, Arnold 4-45, Thomas 4-38, Ingram 2-14, Lewis 1-28, Watson 1-20, Carr 1-12, Kamara 1-9, Kirkwood 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

