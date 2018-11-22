Falcons-Saints Stats

|Atlanta
|3
|0
|7
|7—17
|New Orleans
|7
|10
|7
|7—31
|First Quarter
NO_Lewis 28 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:11.
Atl_FG Bryant 32, 2:35.
NO_FG Lutz 22, 9:09.
NO_Carr 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:20.
NO_Arnold 25 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:59.
Atl_Ridley 2 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), :22.
NO_Kirkwood 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:27.
Atl_T.Coleman 4 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 1:51.
A_73,017.
|Atl
|NO
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total Net Yards
|366
|312
|Rushes-yards
|16-26
|31-150
|Passing
|340
|162
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|3-105
|1-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|35-47-1
|15-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-37
|2-9
|Punts
|2-48.0
|3-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-3
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-26
|3-19
|Time of Possession
|30:59
|29:01
RUSHING_Atlanta, Ryan 2-16, T.Coleman 8-6, Sanu 1-3, J.Jones 1-1, I.Smith 4-0. New Orleans, Kamara 14-89, Ingram 11-52, T.Hill 2-13, Brees 4-(minus 4).
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 35-47-1-377. New Orleans, Brees 15-22-1-171.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 11-147, Ridley 8-93, Hooper 5-31, Sanu 4-74, T.Coleman 3-17, I.Smith 2-7, Hardy 1-6, Paulsen 1-2. New Orleans, Arnold 4-45, Thomas 4-38, Ingram 2-14, Lewis 1-28, Watson 1-20, Carr 1-12, Kamara 1-9, Kirkwood 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
