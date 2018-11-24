Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fall with 20 points, UCF beats Northern Kentucky 66-53

November 24, 2018 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tacko Fall scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as UCF served Northern Kentucky its first loss of the season with a 66-53 victory on Saturday night.

Fall was 7 of 8 from the field for the Knights (5-1). Aubrey Dawkins added 12 points and five rebounds and B.J. Taylor had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

UCF shot 44 percent from the field overall compared to 32 percent for Northern Kentucky and had a 51-35 rebounding advantage.

UCF led by a slim margin through most of the low-scoring first period and back-to-back 3-pointers by McDonald and Dawkins pushed it to 24-19 with 7:24 left in the half. The Knights were up 34-32 at the break.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Knights opened the second half on a 19-6 run featuring 3-pointers by Dawkins and Collin Smith and dunks by Fall and Smith to stretch it to 53-38 with 14:55 left.

Drew McDonald scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Norse (6-1).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending