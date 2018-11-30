Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Family of slain UVa student refiles $30M lawsuit against ex

November 30, 2018 2:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The family of a slain University of Virginia student has refiled a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, who was convicted of killing her.

The Daily Progress reports Yeardley Love’s family filed the lawsuit against former Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely V on Nov. 27. It seeks compensation for assault and battery, as well as punitive damages.

Love’s mother, Sharon Love, filed the original suit after Huguely was convicted in 2012 of second-degree murder in the 2010 death. It was dropped in June after an appeals court upheld a decision that Chartis Property Casualty Co., doesn’t have to pay a $6 million insurance policy to Huguely, thus decreasing possible damages available to Sharon Love.

Huguely is serving a 23-year sentence in prison. The report didn’t include comment from his lawyers.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor