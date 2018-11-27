Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Family of UCF’s Milton says QB recovering from nerve damage

November 27, 2018 3:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The family of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton says he has nerve damage in his right leg, but “blood flow has been restored” and he is recovering from the injury suffered during UCF’s last game.

Milton was carted off the field during the first half of the Knights’ victory at rival South Florida on Friday after getting injured while being tackled. He has been treated at Tampa General Hospital.

Milton’s family released a statement Tuesday thanking the doctors and nurses at the hospital and the medical and athletic training staffs at UCF and USF.

The family says the nerve in Milton’s leg was “injured but intact.” He will have reconstructive knee surgery at an undetermined date.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

No. 7 UCF hosts Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House