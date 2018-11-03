Farrell kicks England to victory over wasteful Springboks

LONDON (AP) — A late Owen Farrell penalty and disputed tackle ensured England took advantage of a wasteful display from South Africa to win 12-11 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Farrell’s kick put England ahead in the 73rd minute. His counterpart Handre Pollard had a chance to regain the lead four minutes from the end but his shot glanced off the right post.

The finish was made more dramatic in the final seconds when the Television Match Official was consulted over a Farrell tackle. But it was deemed just fair enough, and England held on for a morale-boosting victory ahead of fixtures against New Zealand, Japan, and Australia.

South Africa scored the only try through Sibusiso Nkosi but an 8-6 halftime lead didn’t reflect its total dominance as turnovers from strong attacking positions helped England remain in contention despite Eddie Jones’ side not touching the ball inside the Springboks’ 22 during the entire opening period.

Two Farrell penalties kept England in touch before a long-range Elliot Daly kick gave the home side its first lead after the break.

South Africa went back in front through Pollard 12 minutes from the end, but he failed to repeat the feat after Farrell’s last penalty kick.

With England playing its first test since losing a three-test series to the Springboks in June and missing key players through injury, a lack of cohesion was evident in the first half.

South Africa, which beat New Zealand in the recently finished Rugby Championship, was sharp from the outset and controlled the game via the boot of scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl.

England was pinned back and lock Maro Itoje was sin-binned.

However, the first of two overthrown lineouts in attacking positions by South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx helped England to emerge from Itoje’s 10-minute absence on level terms.

South Africa finally struck in the 34th after Nkosi scored out wide following a break from center Damian de Allende. Pollard was unable to convert, and another Farrell penalty kept England within two points, despite the Springboks having had two-thirds of the possession.

South Africa was dominating the scrum, so Ben Moon made his debut at halftime. An injury to flanker Tom Curry saw Zach Mercer – another debutant – follow moments later.

England finally began to enjoy some possession in the opposition half and took control of the match – and the lead – in the 50th thanks to a Daly penalty from the halfway line.

The home side was in the ascendancy as tiring legs led to more open passages of play, but Pollard put the Boks ahead.

Ironically, the scrum which caused so many problems for England in the first half proved decisive as England earned a penalty on a South Africa feed. Farrell, who was limping after a big tackle moments earlier, nonchalantly kicked England back in from near the left touchline.

Then the England co-captain almost undid all his good work. The referee appeared to blow the final whistle, but a review was called on Farrell’s shoulder-leading hit on Andre Esterhuizen. After a tense wait, no action was taken.

The All Blacks visit Twickenham next.

