Fast start helps Eastern Illinois beat Austin Peay 52-21

November 10, 2018 6:14 pm
 
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Illinois jumped out to a big lead early and coasted to a 52-21 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

The Panthers (3-7, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference) took a 14-0 first-quarter lead on TD runs of 10 and 20 yards by Johnson. Johnathan Brantley took over in the second quarter — scoring twice on 11-yard runs and adding a 38-yard TD strike to Alexander Hollins — to push the lead to 35-0. The Governors (4-6, 2-5) didn’t get on the scoreboard until Jeremiah Oatsvall connected with Gorel Soumare for a 6-yard score with 19 seconds left before halftime.

Sophomore backup quarterback Harry Woodbery threw his first career TD pass for Eastern Illinois, connecting with Aaron Gooch from 8 yards out in the fourth quarter. Johnson capped the scoring for the Panthers with a 4-yard TD run.

Oatsvall finished with 188 yards on 11-of-29 passing with two TDs and an interception for Austin Peay. DJ Montgomery hauled in seven passes for 165 yards, including a 21-yard TD.

