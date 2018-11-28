Fayne scores 20, hits big FTs, in Illinois State’s OT win

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Phil Fayne scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and put Illinois State ahead with a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left in overtime as the Redbirds defeated BYU 92-89 on Wednesday night.

After Fayne’s free throws, Josh Jefferson was fouled after grabbing a defensive rebound and added the final insurance points with 13 seconds remaining with the Cougars (5-3) then missing a pair of 3-point shots. Illinois State (6-2) made 17 of 18 free throws to BYU’s 25 of 36.

Milik Yarbrough scored 19 points with four of Illinois State’s 13 3-pointers before fouling out. Keyshawn Evans added 15 points and Zach Copeland 14 before both fouled out. Copeland tied the game with two free throws with two seconds left in regulation after the Redbirds had trailed by 10 with 10½ minutes left.

Yoeli Childs scored 27 points with 16 rebounds and TJ Haws added 22 points for BYU, which was just 6 of 28 from the arc.

