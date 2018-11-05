FCS Coaches Poll

|Nov. 5
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|9-0
|650
|1
|2. Kennesaw State
|8-1
|624
|2
|3. Eastern Washington
|7-2
|589
|4
|4. Weber State
|7-2
|569
|5
|5. Elon
|6-2
|522
|6
|6. South Dakota State
|6-2
|520
|7
|7. UC Davis
|8-1
|492
|9
|8. Colgate
|8-0
|437
|11
|9. Jacksonville State
|7-2
|433
|10
|10. James Madison
|6-3
|417
|3
|11. Princeton
|8-0
|386
|14
|12. Delaware
|7-2
|364
|16
|13. N.C. A&T
|7-2
|315
|17
|14. Wofford
|6-3
|300
|8
|15. Stony Brook
|6-3
|296
|18
|16. Nicholls
|6-3
|249
|20
|17. ETSU
|8-2
|215
|23
|18. McNeese
|6-3
|214
|12
|19. Southeast Missouri State
|7-2
|162
|24
|20. Towson
|6-3
|148
|15
|21. Maine
|6-3
|146
|NR
|22. Illinois State
|5-4
|108
|13
|23. Dartmouth
|7-1
|103
|20
|24. Northern Iowa
|5-4
|57
|NR
|25. Idaho State
|6-3
|49
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Central Arkansas 18, Samford 14, San Diego 13, Western Illinois 11, Indiana State 9, Sam Houston State 7, Florida A&M 2, Monmouth 2, North Dakota 2, Rhode Island 2, Incarnate Word 2, Alcorn State 1, Chattanooga 1, Montana State 1.
