Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FCS Coaches Poll

November 5, 2018 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Nov. 5
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 9-0 650 1
2. Kennesaw State 8-1 624 2
3. Eastern Washington 7-2 589 4
4. Weber State 7-2 569 5
5. Elon 6-2 522 6
6. South Dakota State 6-2 520 7
7. UC Davis 8-1 492 9
8. Colgate 8-0 437 11
9. Jacksonville State 7-2 433 10
10. James Madison 6-3 417 3
11. Princeton 8-0 386 14
12. Delaware 7-2 364 16
13. N.C. A&T 7-2 315 17
14. Wofford 6-3 300 8
15. Stony Brook 6-3 296 18
16. Nicholls 6-3 249 20
17. ETSU 8-2 215 23
18. McNeese 6-3 214 12
19. Southeast Missouri State 7-2 162 24
20. Towson 6-3 148 15
21. Maine 6-3 146 NR
22. Illinois State 5-4 108 13
23. Dartmouth 7-1 103 20
24. Northern Iowa 5-4 57 NR
25. Idaho State 6-3 49 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Central Arkansas 18, Samford 14, San Diego 13, Western Illinois 11, Indiana State 9, Sam Houston State 7, Florida A&M 2, Monmouth 2, North Dakota 2, Rhode Island 2, Incarnate Word 2, Alcorn State 1, Chattanooga 1, Montana State 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated