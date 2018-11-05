FCS Coaches Poll

Nov. 5 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 9-0 650 1 2. Kennesaw State 8-1 624 2 3. Eastern Washington 7-2 589 4 4. Weber State 7-2 569 5 5. Elon 6-2 522 6 6. South Dakota State 6-2 520 7 7. UC Davis 8-1 492 9 8. Colgate 8-0 437 11 9. Jacksonville State 7-2 433 10 10. James Madison 6-3 417 3 11. Princeton 8-0 386 14 12. Delaware 7-2 364 16 13. N.C. A&T 7-2 315 17 14. Wofford 6-3 300 8 15. Stony Brook 6-3 296 18 16. Nicholls 6-3 249 20 17. ETSU 8-2 215 23 18. McNeese 6-3 214 12 19. Southeast Missouri State 7-2 162 24 20. Towson 6-3 148 15 21. Maine 6-3 146 NR 22. Illinois State 5-4 108 13 23. Dartmouth 7-1 103 20 24. Northern Iowa 5-4 57 NR 25. Idaho State 6-3 49 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Central Arkansas 18, Samford 14, San Diego 13, Western Illinois 11, Indiana State 9, Sam Houston State 7, Florida A&M 2, Monmouth 2, North Dakota 2, Rhode Island 2, Incarnate Word 2, Alcorn State 1, Chattanooga 1, Montana State 1.

