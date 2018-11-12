Listen Live Sports

FCS Coaches Poll

November 12, 2018 3:38 pm
 
Nov. 12
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 10-0 650 1
2. Kennesaw State 9-1 622 2
3. Eastern Washington 8-2 594 3
4. Weber State 8-2 570 4
5. South Dakota State 7-2 547 6
6. Colgate 9-0 503 8
7. Jacksonville State 8-2 484 9
8. James Madison 7-3 467 10
9. Princeton 9-0 430 11
10. Stony Brook 7-3 382 15
11. UC Davis 8-2 372 7
12. Elon 6-3 339 5
13. North Carolina A&T 8-2 324 13
14. Wofford 7-3 319 14
15. Nicholls 7-3 285 16
16. Towson 7-3 266 20
17. East Tennessee State 8-2 256 17
18. Delaware 7-3 227 12
19. Maine 7-3 224 21
20. Dartmouth 8-1 169 23
21. McNeese 6-4 84 18
22. San Diego 8-2 83 NR
23. Southeast Missouri St. 7-3 82 19
24. Indiana State 6-4 50 NR
25. North Dakota 6-4 23 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Incarnate Word 22; Idaho State 12; Montana State 11; Illinois State 10 Alcorn State 9; Monmouth (N.J.) 9; Furman 6; Montana 6; Rhode Island 4; Chattanooga 3; Northern Iowa 3; Western Illinois 2; Duquesne 1.

