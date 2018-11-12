FCS Coaches Poll

|Nov. 12
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|10-0
|650
|1
|2. Kennesaw State
|9-1
|622
|2
|3. Eastern Washington
|8-2
|594
|3
|4. Weber State
|8-2
|570
|4
|5. South Dakota State
|7-2
|547
|6
|6. Colgate
|9-0
|503
|8
|7. Jacksonville State
|8-2
|484
|9
|8. James Madison
|7-3
|467
|10
|9. Princeton
|9-0
|430
|11
|10. Stony Brook
|7-3
|382
|15
|11. UC Davis
|8-2
|372
|7
|12. Elon
|6-3
|339
|5
|13. North Carolina A&T
|8-2
|324
|13
|14. Wofford
|7-3
|319
|14
|15. Nicholls
|7-3
|285
|16
|16. Towson
|7-3
|266
|20
|17. East Tennessee State
|8-2
|256
|17
|18. Delaware
|7-3
|227
|12
|19. Maine
|7-3
|224
|21
|20. Dartmouth
|8-1
|169
|23
|21. McNeese
|6-4
|84
|18
|22. San Diego
|8-2
|83
|NR
|23. Southeast Missouri St.
|7-3
|82
|19
|24. Indiana State
|6-4
|50
|NR
|25. North Dakota
|6-4
|23
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Incarnate Word 22; Idaho State 12; Montana State 11; Illinois State 10 Alcorn State 9; Monmouth (N.J.) 9; Furman 6; Montana 6; Rhode Island 4; Chattanooga 3; Northern Iowa 3; Western Illinois 2; Duquesne 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.