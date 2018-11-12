FCS Coaches Poll

Nov. 12 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 10-0 650 1 2. Kennesaw State 9-1 622 2 3. Eastern Washington 8-2 594 3 4. Weber State 8-2 570 4 5. South Dakota State 7-2 547 6 6. Colgate 9-0 503 8 7. Jacksonville State 8-2 484 9 8. James Madison 7-3 467 10 9. Princeton 9-0 430 11 10. Stony Brook 7-3 382 15 11. UC Davis 8-2 372 7 12. Elon 6-3 339 5 13. North Carolina A&T 8-2 324 13 14. Wofford 7-3 319 14 15. Nicholls 7-3 285 16 16. Towson 7-3 266 20 17. East Tennessee State 8-2 256 17 18. Delaware 7-3 227 12 19. Maine 7-3 224 21 20. Dartmouth 8-1 169 23 21. McNeese 6-4 84 18 22. San Diego 8-2 83 NR 23. Southeast Missouri St. 7-3 82 19 24. Indiana State 6-4 50 NR 25. North Dakota 6-4 23 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Incarnate Word 22; Idaho State 12; Montana State 11; Illinois State 10 Alcorn State 9; Monmouth (N.J.) 9; Furman 6; Montana 6; Rhode Island 4; Chattanooga 3; Northern Iowa 3; Western Illinois 2; Duquesne 1.

