FCS Coaches Poll

Nov. 19 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (155) 11-0 3875 1 2. Kennesaw State 10-1 3677 2 3. Weber State 9-2 3520 3 4. Eastern Washington 9-2 3413 4 5. South Dakota State 8-2 3274 5 6. James Madison 8-3 2978 7 7. UC Davis 9-2 2761 9 8. Jacksonville State 8-3 2649 6 9. Colgate 9-1 2521 8 10. Princeton 10-0 2322 11 11. North Carolina A&T 9-2 2273 12 12. Maine 8-3 2218 16 13. Wofford 8-3 2185 13 14. Nicholls 8-3 1906 18 15. Stony Brook 7-4 1413 10 16. Towson 7-4 1359 15 17. Elon 6-4 1272 14 18. Dartmouth 9-1 1188 20 19. San Diego 9-2 918 21 20. Southeast Missouri State 8-3 896 23 21. Delaware 7-4 791 17 22. ETSU 8-3 642 19 23. Montana State 7-4 550 25 24. UIW 6-4 484 24 25. Indiana State 7-4 350 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Lamar 294, Northern Iowa 128, Alcorn State 127, Furman 118, Monmouth 79, Duquesne 40, McNeese 37, Illinois State 23, Idaho State 19, North Dakota 15, Samford 13, Sam Houston State 12, Rhode Island 11, Central Arkansas 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, Southern 5, Abilene Christian 3, Montana 2, Stetson 2.

