FCS Coaches Poll

|Nov. 19
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (155)
|11-0
|3875
|1
|2. Kennesaw State
|10-1
|3677
|2
|3. Weber State
|9-2
|3520
|3
|4. Eastern Washington
|9-2
|3413
|4
|5. South Dakota State
|8-2
|3274
|5
|6. James Madison
|8-3
|2978
|7
|7. UC Davis
|9-2
|2761
|9
|8. Jacksonville State
|8-3
|2649
|6
|9. Colgate
|9-1
|2521
|8
|10. Princeton
|10-0
|2322
|11
|11. North Carolina A&T
|9-2
|2273
|12
|12. Maine
|8-3
|2218
|16
|13. Wofford
|8-3
|2185
|13
|14. Nicholls
|8-3
|1906
|18
|15. Stony Brook
|7-4
|1413
|10
|16. Towson
|7-4
|1359
|15
|17. Elon
|6-4
|1272
|14
|18. Dartmouth
|9-1
|1188
|20
|19. San Diego
|9-2
|918
|21
|20. Southeast Missouri State
|8-3
|896
|23
|21. Delaware
|7-4
|791
|17
|22. ETSU
|8-3
|642
|19
|23. Montana State
|7-4
|550
|25
|24. UIW
|6-4
|484
|24
|25. Indiana State
|7-4
|350
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Lamar 294, Northern Iowa 128, Alcorn State 127, Furman 118, Monmouth 79, Duquesne 40, McNeese 37, Illinois State 23, Idaho State 19, North Dakota 15, Samford 13, Sam Houston State 12, Rhode Island 11, Central Arkansas 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, Southern 5, Abilene Christian 3, Montana 2, Stetson 2.
