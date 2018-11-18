Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Feehan scores 20 as Evansville tops Texas Southern 85-63

November 18, 2018 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shea Feehan made five 3-pointers and scored 20 and Noah Frederking added 16 points to propel Evansville to an 85-63 victory over Texas Southern on Sunday.

John Hall grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds to go with nine points for the Purple Aces (2-2). Feehan sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor to help Evansville shoot 47 percent (39 of 64).

The Tigers (1-4) jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Jeremy Combs’ layup and a 3-pointer by Jalyn Patterson, but Feehan began and ended a 13-0 run with 3-pointers and Evansville never trailed again.

Patterson paced Texas Southern with 26 points and seven rebounds. The senior guard made 4 of 10 from 3-point range, while the rest of the Tigers hit just 1 of 12 from distance. Texas Southern has one game left — against the 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Nov. 26 — in a tough six-game road trip to open the season. The Tigers upset Baylor in the season opener, but have lost to No. 3 Gonzaga, Iowa State, San Diego State and Evansville since the upset.

Advertisement

The Purple Aces played a team from Texas for the first time since taking on TCU in 2011.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team