Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Ferrucci ready to return to Coyne’s team for IndyCar season

November 21, 2018 4:12 pm
 
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Santino Ferrucci has been hired to drive full-time for Dale Coyne’s IndyCar team in 2019.

The American competed in four races last season with Frenchman Sebastien Bourdais as his teammate on Coyne’s team. Ferrucci qualified 13th in the second race at Detroit and finished a season-best 11th in last season’s finale at Sonoma despite dealing with a mechanical problem the entire race.

He has not yet raced on an oval track but did complete rookie orientation at a private test at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 2019 IndyCar season begins March 10 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

More AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

