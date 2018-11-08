Listen Live Sports

Fields 30 points help Cal Poly hold off NAIA Menlo, 82-75

November 8, 2018 12:45 am
 
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Fields pumped in 22 of his career-high 30 points in the second half and Cal Poly held off a late rally to beat NAIA-member Menlo, 82-75 in a season opener Wednesday night.

John Paine hit the second of two free throws to get the Oaks within three, 78-75 with :14 left in the game. Two seconds later Fields hit two free throws to push the lead to five points and Kuba Niziol added two more with :03 left to set the final margin.

Fields hit 11 of 18 from the field, including 2 of 4 from distance, while the Mustangs collectively shot 52 percent from the floor (26 of 50), including 9 of 18 from beyond the arc. Marcellus Garrick added 16 points and Niziol added 12 points off the Cal Poly bench.

Menlo kept the game close by hitting 29 of 59 shots from the field (49.2 percent), including 8 of 16 from distance. Paine finished with 22 points and Henry Cornelious added 14.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

