FIFA bans former soccer official for 4 years in bribery case

November 30, 2018 6:39 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA’s ethics committee has imposed a four-year ban on a soccer official for accepting a bribe, reportedly from former presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam.

FIFA says Manuel Dende, former president of the Sao Tomean Football Association, is also fined 75,000 Swiss francs ($75,000).

FIFA gave no details about the charges Dende faced, of bribery and corruption plus accepting gifts.

Dende took a $50,000 cash gift from Bin Hammam, according to authors of “The Ugly Game” book about the now-banned Qatari official’s dealings at FIFA.

In 2009, the book states, Dende asked Bin Hammam for $232,000 in his personal bank account to help build artificial pitches on his home island in west Africa.

Citing Bin Hammam correspondence, the book said $50,000 was eventually wired months later.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

