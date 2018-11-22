Listen Live Sports

FIFA’s Infantino gets election backing from 11-voter Oceania

November 22, 2018 8:42 pm
 
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The 11-member Oceania Football Confederation says it is backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election.

The Oceania group says its executive committee — comprising 11 member federation presidents in New Zealand and the Pacific islands — voted unanimously to support the FIFA leader.

Infantino is seeking a full four-year term from 211 FIFA member countries at a June 5 vote in Paris. He was elected in February 2016 to complete the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee.

Infantino has no challenger yet before a Feb. 5 deadline for potential candidates.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

