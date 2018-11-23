Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA’s Infantino gets election support from CONMEBOL

November 23, 2018 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The 10-member South American soccer governing body says it is backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election.

The CONMEBOL executive committee unanimously agreed on Friday to ratify its support for Infantino for the 2019 election.

Infantino was present during CONMEBOL’s meeting in Buenos Aires. He will also attend the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate on Saturday.

Infantino is seeking a full four-year term from 211 FIFA member countries at a June 5 vote in Paris. He was elected in February 2016 to complete the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Infantino has no challenger yet before a Feb. 5 deadline for potential candidates.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons