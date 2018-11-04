Fight Schedule

Nov. 8

At Indio, Calif. (ESPN2), Neeco Macias vs. Jesus Soto Karass, 10, junior middleweights; Manny Robles III vs. Jose Gonzalez, 10, featherweights.

Nov. 10

At Manchester (England) Arena, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew, 12, for Usyk’s WBC/IBF/WBA/WBO cruiserweight title; Anthony Crolla vs. Daud Yordan, 12, lightweights; Sam Hyde vs. Richard Riakporhe, 10, cruiserweights.

At UIC Pavilion, Chicago, Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Artur Mann vs. Alexey Zubov, 10, cruiserweights.

Nov. 12

At Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Tomoki Kameda vs. Abigail Medina, 12, for the vacant WBC interim junior featherweight title.

Advertisement

Nov. 16

At Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City (ESPN), Maurice Hooker vs. Alex Saucedo, 12, for Hooker’s WBO junior welterweight title; Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Roberto Arriaza, 12, weltereweights.

At 2300 Arena, Philadelphia (SHO), Jaron Ennis vs. Raymond Serrano, 10, welterweights.

Nov. 24

At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. (HBO), Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal, 12, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title.

Nov. 28

At Chonburi, Thailand, Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Byron Rojas, 12, for CP Freshmart’s WBA strawweight title.

Dec. 1

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title.

At Videotron Centre, Quebec City (SHO), Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 12, for Stevenson’s WBC light heavyweight title.

Dec. 8

At Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBA lightweight title and Pedraza’s WBO lightweight title; Isaac Dogboe vs. Emanuel Navarrete, 12, for Dogboe’s WBO junior featherweight title; Teofimo Lopez vs. Mason Menard, 10, lightweights.

Dec. 14

At Corpus Christi, Texas, Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jesse Hart, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO super middleweight title

Dec. 15

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Rocky Fielding vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Fielding’s WBA regular super middleweight title; David Lemieux vs. Tureano Johnson, 12, middleweights.

Dec. 22

At Manchester (England) Arena, Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Jason Welborn vs. Mark Heffron, 12, for Welborn’s British middleweight title; JJ Metcalf vs. Liam Williams, 12, junior middleweights.

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Jermall Charlo vs. Willie Monroe Jr., 12, for Charlo’s WBC interim middleweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison, 12, for Charlo’s WBC junior middleweight title; Dominic Breazeale vs. Carlos Negron, 10, heavyweights.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.