Fight Schedule

Nov. 16

At Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City (ESPN), Maurice Hooker vs. Alex Saucedo, 12, for Hooker’s WBO junior welterweight title; Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Roberto Arriaza, 12, weltereweights.

At 2300 Arena, Philadelphia (SHO), Jaron Ennis vs. Raymond Serrano, 10, welterweights.

Nov. 24

At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. (HBO), Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal, 12, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title; Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Isaac Zarate, 10, for the WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title.

Nov. 28

At Chonburi, Thailand, Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Byron Rojas, 12, for CP Freshmart’s WBA strawweight title.

Advertisement

Dec. 1

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title; Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn, 12, for Hurd’s WBA Super World-IBF-IBO super welterweight Titles; Mark Anthony Barriga vs. Carlos Licona, 12, minimumweights; Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman, 10, heavyweights; Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks, 10, heavyweights; Chris Arreola vs. Maurenzo Smith, 10, heavyweights.

At Videotron Centre, Quebec City (SHO), Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 12, for Stevenson’s WBC light heavyweight title.

Dec. 8

At Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBA lightweight title and Pedraza’s WBO lightweight title; Isaac Dogboe vs. Emanuel Navarrete, 12, for Dogboe’s WBO junior featherweight title; Teofimo Lopez vs. Mason Menard, 10, lightweights.

Dec. 14

At The American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas, Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jesse Hart, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO super middleweight title

Dec. 15

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Rocky Fielding vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Fielding’s WBA regular super middleweight title; David Lemieux vs. Tureano Johnson, 12, middleweights.

Dec. 22

At Manchester (England) Arena, Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Jason Welborn vs. Mark Heffron, 12, for Welborn’s British middleweight title; JJ Metcalf vs. Liam Williams, 12, junior middleweights.

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Jermall Charlo vs. Willie Monroe Jr., 12, for Charlo’s WBC interim middleweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison, 12, for Charlo’s WBC junior middleweight title; Dominic Breazeale vs. Carlos Negron, 10, heavyweights.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.