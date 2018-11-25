Fight Schedule

Nov. 28

At Chonburi, Thailand, Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Byron Rojas, 12, for CP Freshmart’s WBA strawweight title.

Dec. 1

at The Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, Dusty Harrison vs.James Winchester, 10, super welterweights.

At Videotron Centre, Quebec City (SHO), Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 12, for Stevenson’s WBC World light heavyweight title; Sebastien Bouchard vs. Ali Funeka, 10, welterweights; Mikael Zewski vs. Aaron Herrera, 10, for Zewski’s WBC International welterweight title; Oscar Rivas vs. Fabio Maldonado, 10, for Rivas’ NABF heavyweight title; Shakeel Phinn vs. Dario Bredicean, 10, for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental super middleweight title.

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title; Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn, 12, for Hurd’s WBA Super World-IBF-IBO super welterweight Titles; Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman, 10, heavyweights; Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks, 10, heavyweights; Mark Barriga vs. Carlos Licona, 12, for the vacant IBF strawweight title; Chris Arreola vs. Maurenzo Smith, 10, heavyweights.

Advertisement

Dec. 8

At Madison Square Garden Theater, New York (ESPN), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBA lightweight title and Pedraza’s WBO lightweight title; Isaac Dogboe vs. Emanuel Navarrete, 12, for Dogboe’s WBO junior featherweight title; Teofimo Lopez vs. Mason Menard, 10, lightweights.

Dec. 14

At The American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas, Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jesse Hart, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO super middleweight title

Dec. 15

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Rocky Fielding vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Fielding’s WBA regular super middleweight title; David Lemieux vs. Tureano Johnson, 12, middleweights; Tevin Farmer vs. Francisco Fonseca, 12, for Farmer’s IBF junior lightweight title; Sadam Ali vs. Mauricio Herrera, 10, welterweights.

Dec. 22

At Manchester (England) Arena, Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Liam Williams vs. Mark Heffron, 12, middleweights; Nathan Gorman vs Alex Leapai, 10, heavyweights.

At O2 Arena, London, Dillian Whyte vs. Derek Chisora, 12, heavyweights; Cristofer Rosales vs. Charlie Edwards, 12, for Rosales’ WBC flyweight title; Ryan Walsh vs. Reece Bellotti, 12, for Walsh’s BBBofC British featherweight title.

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Jermall Charlo vs. Willie Monroe Jr., 12, for Charlo’s WBC interim middleweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison, 12, for Charlo’s WBC junior middleweight title; Dominic Breazeale vs. Carlos Negron, 10, heavyweights.

Dec. 30

At Tokyo, Masayuki Ito vs. Evgeny Chuprakov, 12, for Ito’s WBO junior lightweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Saul Juarez, 12, for Shiro’s WBC World junior flyweight title; Tauma Inoue vs. Petch Sor Chitpattana, 12, for the vacant interim WBC bantamweight title.

___

Jan. 13

At the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles (FS1), Jose Uzcategui vs. Caleb Plant, 12, for Uzcategui’s IBF super middleweight title.

Jan. 19

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (SHO), Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner, 12, for Pacquiao’s WBA welterweight title.

Jan. 26

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World welterweight title; Adam Kownacki vs. Gerald Washington, 10, heavyweights.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.