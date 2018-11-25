Listen Live Sports

Fine passes for 320 yards, 2 TDs; UNT beats UTSA 24-21

November 25, 2018 2:51 am
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Mason Fine passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns and DeAndre Torrey had 155 yards rushing and a score to help North Texas hold on for a 24-21 win over UTSA on Saturday night.

Fine completed passes to 11 different players and finished 26 of 36 with one interception.

UNT (9-3, 5-3 Conference USA) has won nine games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1977-78 seasons — under College Football Hall of Fame coach Hayden Fry.

Torrey gave the Mean Green a 24-14 lead when he scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter. Bryce Rivers hit Tariq Woolen for an 8-yard TD with 8:01 left to pull the Roadrunners within three points. On its ensuing drive, UNT chewed more than 5½ minutes off the clock but, on fourth-and-1 from the UTSA 32, Torrey was dropped by Kevin Strong Jr. for a 2-yard loss.

Rivers, on fourth-and-16, hit Greg Campbell Jr. for a 25-yard gain to the 17 with 30 seconds left, but a delay of game penalty and a sack by E.J. Ejiya pushed the Roadrunners back to the 31 and Jared Sackett’s 48-yard field-goal attempts as time expired sailed wide left.

Campbell had 11 receptions for 186 yards UTSA (3-9, 2-6).

