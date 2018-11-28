Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Fire re-sign Schweinsteiger as designated player for 2019

November 28, 2018 5:46 pm
 
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Fire have re-signed Bastian Schweinsteiger as a designated player for 2019, keeping the German star for at least one more season.

The team announced the deal on Wednesday. Schweinsteiger earned $6.1 million last season, according to the MLS players union.

In a statement, Schweinsteiger insists Chicago can win a championship and says “let’s raise a trophy.”

The 34-year-old midfielder has seven goals and 12 assists in 55 regular-season games over two seasons with the Fire.

A World Cup champion with Germany in 2014, Schweinsteiger helped the Fire reach the playoffs after joining them in 2017. But Chicago finished with eight wins, 18 losses and eight draws this year.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

