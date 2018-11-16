Listen Live Sports

First-half run propels South Florida to 73-46 win over Ohio

November 16, 2018 7:48 pm
 
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Justin Brown, T.J. Lang and Alexis Yetna scored 11 points apiece and South Florida closed the first half with a 26-3 run to help the Bulls beat Ohio 73-46 on Friday in the Jamaica Classic.

Yetna was 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Michael Durr added 10 points and Laquincy Rideau had six points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals for USF (3-0).

After making their first two shots and taking a 4-0 lead, the Bulls missed eight consecutive field goal attempts and Teyvion Kirk’s steal and layup gave Ohio a 12-7 lead midway through the first half. Brown answered with a 3-pointer that sparked the decisive run during which the Bobcats committed five turnovers, shot just 1 of 15 from the field and sandwiched scoring droughts of nearly three and five-plus minutes around a free throw by Gavin Block.

Kirk led Ohio with 13 points and Antonio Cowart scored 10. The duo combined for 9-of-17 shooting while the rest of the Bulls made 7 of 38 (18.4 percent) from the field. Overall, Ohio hit just 2 of 25 from behind the arc.

