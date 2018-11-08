Flames-Ducks Sum

Calgary 1 0 1—2 Anaheim 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 5 (Cogliano, Larsson), 8:37. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Aberg, Manson), 11:53. 3, Calgary, Tkachuk 7 (E.Lindholm, Giordano), 17:10 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Calgary, Jankowski 1, 6:06 (sh). 5, Anaheim, Getzlaf 3 (Fowler, Rakell), 6:33.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-13-17_39. Anaheim 11-10-3_24.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 5-5-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Anaheim, Miller 2-2-0 (39-37).

A_16,461 (17,174). T_2:27.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jonny Murray.

