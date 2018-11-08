Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Ducks Sum

November 8, 2018 1:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 1 0 1—2
Anaheim 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 5 (Cogliano, Larsson), 8:37. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Aberg, Manson), 11:53. 3, Calgary, Tkachuk 7 (E.Lindholm, Giordano), 17:10 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Calgary, Jankowski 1, 6:06 (sh). 5, Anaheim, Getzlaf 3 (Fowler, Rakell), 6:33.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-13-17_39. Anaheim 11-10-3_24.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 5-5-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Anaheim, Miller 2-2-0 (39-37).

A_16,461 (17,174). T_2:27.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran