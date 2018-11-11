Flames-Kings Sum

Calgary 1 0 0—1 Los Angeles 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Calgary, Hamonic 2 (Czarnik, Hanifin), 2:26.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-13-15_36. Los Angeles 8-4-9_21.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 1; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 5-1-0 (21 shots-21 saves). Los Angeles, Campbell 5-7-0 (36-35).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:31.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.

