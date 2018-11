Flames-Sharks Sums

By The Associated Press

Calgary 0 1 0—1 San Jose 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Kane 6 (Donskoi, Pavelski), 0:50. Penalties_Valimaki, CGY, (tripping), 18:07.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Donskoi 4 (Pavelski, Kane), 1:28. 3, Calgary, Monahan 9 (Jankowski), 6:02. Penalties_Jankowski, CGY, (tripping), 3:37.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Pavelski 8 (Meier, Hertl), 19:08. Penalties_Monahan, CGY, (tripping), 3:17; Meier, SJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:17; Giordano, CGY, (hooking), 6:38; Dillon, SJ, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 12:22.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-8-14_30. San Jose 12-11-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 0; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 5-6-1 (28 shots-26 saves). San Jose, Jones 8-4-1 (30-29).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:21.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Murphy.

