Florida Atlantic holds off D-II Palm Beach Atlantic, 73-62

November 21, 2018 9:39 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram put up 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Florida Atlantic won for the fifth time in six games, holding off Division II-Palm Beach Atlantic, 73-62 on Wednesday night.

The Owls won two of their three games at the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase and now have won three straight. FAU is off to its best start since moving to Division I.

The Sailfish trailed by just three, 33-30 at intermission and were down by just six with two minutes left to play, but did not score again.

Ingram, who averaged 20 points per game in the Bahamas, hit 9 of 15 from the field, including a perfect 3-for-3 from distance. He was the lone Owl to score in double figures.

Paxton Wilson was 5 of 9 from behind the arc and finished with 16 points to lead Palm Beach Atlantic. Jules Jasmin added another 13.

