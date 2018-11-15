Florida State tries to keep bowl hopes alive vs No. 22 BC

No. 22 Boston College (7-3, 4-2. ACC, No. 20 CFP) at Florida State (4-6, 2-5), 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2).

Line: Boston College by 1½.

Series Record: Florida State leads 11-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BC looks to win an eighth game for the first time since 2009, while Florida State needs to win its last two games to extend its record bowl streak to 37 seasons. FSU is 0-7 against Top-25 teams since the start of the 2017 season.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State defensive front vs. Boston College offensive line. The Eagles rely on a physical line and RB A.J. Dillon. A 6-foot, 245-pound sophomore, Dillon has four 100-yard rushing games in the eight he has played this season. He missed two games due to injury. Florida State had been one of the nation’s top-10 rush defenses, but gave up 177 rushing yards at NC State and then 365 at Notre Dame last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: WR Tamorrion Terry. A 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman, Terry has caught 29 passes for 554 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 15 catches in the last three games, including a pair of touchdown receptions in the loss at N.C. State on Nov. 3.

Boston College: QB Anthony Brown. The sophomore quarterback has returned to practice after suffering an abdominal injury in last week’s loss to No. 2 Clemson. Brown has completed 58 percent of his passes for 16 touchdowns and five interceptions — but just one INT in the last six games. If Brown can’t play, BC will turn to sophomore E.J. Perry (12 of 21 for 98 yards in the loss to Clemson).

FACTS & FIGURES

The last time BC won five ACC games was 2009. . BC has not won in Tallahassee since 2008. . The Eagles rolled past FSU 35-3 in 2017. … BC has 15 interceptions, which ranks fourth in the FBS. Junior CB Hamp Cheevers has six INTs, which is tied for the most in the nation along with Charlotte’s Jowan Foggie. . Florida State has started nine offensive line combinations in 10 games this season.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25.

