Florida’s Chauncey Gardner-Johnson plans to enter NFL draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft.

Gardner-Johnson announced his decision Monday night on Twitter. The junior plans to play in Florida’s bowl game.

Gardner-Johnson says he based his decision on wanting to maximize his value in the NFL draft.

He says “along with this decision, I want Gator Nation to know that I am 100 PERCENT COMMITTED to my team and this program as we look to finish the season strong at our bowl game next month.”

Gardner-Johnson has been one of Florida’s most improved players in 2018, posting 66 tackles, including nine for a loss. He also has three sacks and two interceptions.

The 11th-ranked Gators (9-3) are expected to have several players leave early, including defensive end Jachai Polite, linebacker Vosean Joseph and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

