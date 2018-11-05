Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Coyotes Sum

November 5, 2018 11:42 pm
 
Philadelphia 2 1 2—5
Arizona 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Giroux 5 (Couturier, Gostisbehere), 12:34. 2, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 2 (Giroux, Konecny), 19:10 (pp).

Second Period_3, Arizona, Galchenyuk 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Keller), 1:14 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 5, 17:05.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Giroux 6 (Simmonds), 6:35. 6, Arizona, Grabner 4 (Panik, Connauton), 14:04. 7, Philadelphia, Lindblom 4 (Patrick), 18:11.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-11-15_34. Arizona 8-13-16_37.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Pickard 2-1-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 2-1-0 (33-29).

T_2:28.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Jonny Murray.

