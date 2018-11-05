Flyers-Coyotes Sums

Philadelphia 2 1 2—5 Arizona 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Giroux 5 (Couturier, Gostisbehere), 12:34. 2, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 2 (Giroux, Konecny), 19:10 (pp). Penalties_Connauton, ARI, (tripping), 16:09; Hjalmarsson, ARI, (slashing), 18:06.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Galchenyuk 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Keller), 1:14 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 5, 17:05. Penalties_Lindblom, PHI, (interference), 0:59; Hagg, PHI, (tripping), 1:34; Galchenyuk, ARI, (holding), 5:57; Laughton, PHI, (slashing), 10:01.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Giroux 6 (Simmonds), 6:35. 6, Arizona, Grabner 4 (Panik, Connauton), 14:04. 7, Philadelphia, Lindblom 4 (Patrick), 18:11. Penalties_Folin, PHI, (holding), 10:50; Folin, PHI, (cross checking), 19:40; Crouse, ARI, (interference), 19:40; Crouse, ARI, (roughing), 19:40; Folin, PHI, (roughing), 19:40.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-11-15_34. Arizona 8-13-16_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Pickard 2-1-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 2-1-0 (33-29).

T_2:28.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.