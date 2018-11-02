Flyers-Kings Sum

Philadelphia 1 2 2—5 Los Angeles 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Provorov 2 (Weal, Weise), 17:35.

Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Carter 3 (Kovalchuk, Kopitar), 10:04 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Simmonds 7 (Lindblom, Patrick), 10:53. 4, Philadelphia, Lindblom 3 (Voracek, Patrick), 14:05. 5, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 4 (Carter, Toffoli), 18:41.

Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Giroux 4 (Couturier), 14:27. 7, Philadelphia, Hagg 3 (Elliott), 16:49.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 13-10-8_31. Los Angeles 7-14-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; Los Angeles 1 of 5.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 4-5-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Los Angeles, Campbell 3-5-0 (30-26).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:34.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

