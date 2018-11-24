Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Maple Leafs Sum

November 24, 2018 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 0 0 0—0
Toronto 4 2 0—6

First Period_1, Toronto, Johnsson 3 (Brown, Ozhiganov), 4:45. 2, Toronto, Johnsson 4, 6:19. 3, Toronto, Marleau 5, 7:44. 4, Toronto, Johnsson 5, 12:20.

Second Period_5, Toronto, Leivo 3 (Marner), 11:07. 6, Toronto, Tavares 15 (Rielly, Marner), 17:10.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-12-14_34. Toronto 11-20-10_41.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 0; Toronto 0 of 0.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Pickard 4-2-2 (6 shots-2 saves), Stolarz 0-0-0 (35-33). Toronto, Sparks 4-1-0 (34-34).

A_19,373 (18,819). T_2:25.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Driscoll.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending