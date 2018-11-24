Flyers-Maple Leafs Sum

Philadelphia 0 0 0—0 Toronto 4 2 0—6

First Period_1, Toronto, Johnsson 3 (Brown, Ozhiganov), 4:45. 2, Toronto, Johnsson 4, 6:19. 3, Toronto, Marleau 5, 7:44. 4, Toronto, Johnsson 5, 12:20.

Second Period_5, Toronto, Leivo 3 (Marner), 11:07. 6, Toronto, Tavares 15 (Rielly, Marner), 17:10.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-12-14_34. Toronto 11-20-10_41.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 0; Toronto 0 of 0.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Pickard 4-2-2 (6 shots-2 saves), Stolarz 0-0-0 (35-33). Toronto, Sparks 4-1-0 (34-34).

A_19,373 (18,819). T_2:25.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Driscoll.

