Flyers-Sharks Sums

November 4, 2018 1:13 am
 
Philadelphia 2 1 0 0—3
San Jose 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Patrick 4 (Lindblom, Konecny), 0:37. 2, San Jose, Meier 10 (Hertl, Vlasic), 3:15. 3, Philadelphia, Weal 2 (Simmonds, Weise), 16:40. Penalties_Konecny, PHI, (slashing), 11:35; Meier, SJ, (holding), 18:11.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Pavelski 6 (Burns, Labanc), 10:35 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Voracek 4 (Provorov, Lindblom), 19:30. Penalties_E.Karlsson, SJ, (delay of game), 2:47; Giroux, PHI, (hooking), 9:58.

Third Period_6, San Jose, Thornton 1 (Labanc, Dillon), 15:03. Penalties_Gudas, PHI, (tripping), 2:15; San Jose bench, served by Chartier (too many men on the ice), 8:44.

Overtime_7, San Jose, Meier 11 (Couture), 0:13. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-9-7_25. San Jose 16-10-8-1_35.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Pickard 2-1-1 (35 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Jones 6-3-1 (25-22).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:29.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

