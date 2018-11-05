Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Football hazing yields rape charges for 5 teens in Maryland

November 5, 2018 11:06 am
 
DAMASCUS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland high school superintendent says five teens are charged with second-degree rape in connection with hazing involving junior varsity football players.

Citing a Montgomery County police release, news outlets report the sexual assaults took place in a Damascus High School locker room after school on Oct. 31. Five juvenile boys were arrested within two days. Police say there were four juvenile male victims.

A letter from Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith says the JV football team forfeited the final game of their season Nov. 1.

It’s unclear whether any team officials have been placed on leave.

Maryland’s juvenile justice system is handling the case. Police are still investigating.

