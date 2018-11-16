Listen Live Sports

Fordham downs FIU 83-77 behind Honor’s 28 points

November 16, 2018 11:40 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Honor scored 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting, Jesse Bunting added18 points and 11 rebounds and Fordham shot 12 free throws down the stretch to beat Florida International 83-77 in the first game of the Johnny Bach Classic on Friday night.

FIU led 49-43 after a 13-2 second-half run capped by Brian Beard Jr.’s driving layup with 16:21 to play, but Fordham (2-1) tied it at 64 on Antwon Portley’s free throw with 6:16 left. Trejon Jacob’s runner in the lane put FIU up 69-64 with 3:37 to go, but the Rams rallied and scored 18 of the final 26 points for the win.

Fordham led 39-36 at halftime after shooting 43.8 percent from the floor to FIU’s 34.4 percent.

Beard scored 22 points with eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals and Devon Andrews added a career-high 14 points for the Golden Panthers (3-1), who shot 39.7 percent to the Rams’ 43.8 percent.

The tournament is named for former Fordham head coach Johnny Bach.

