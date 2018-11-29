Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Forest Service approves Aspen Skiing Co.’s Pandora expansion

November 29, 2018 12:02 pm
 
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has authorized Aspen Skiing Co.’s proposal to develop an additional 0.3 square miles (0.8 square kilometers) of skiing terrain on Aspen Mountain.

The Aspen Times reports the authorization came in a draft decision notice issued Wednesday.

The agency also approved a new chairlift and additional snowmaking as part of a goal to develop the Pandora terrain on the mountain’s upper east side.

The company says the new terrain will meet customer demands for a more diverse experience.

The White River National Forest performed an Environmental Analysis on the company’s plan.

The release of the draft decision initiates a 45-day objections period.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

