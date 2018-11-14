Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Cowboys WR Brice Butler signs with Dolphins

November 14, 2018 8:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Brice Butler has signed with the Miami Dolphins to shore up the injury-depleted position.

Wideouts Jakeem Grant (calf) and DeVante Parker (shoulder) were both hurt in Sunday’s loss at Green Bay.

Butler, a six-year veteran, was slowed by a groin injury earlier this season with the Dallas Cowboys and was released last month. He has 73 career receptions for 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns for Dallas and Oakland.

___

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated