Former England defender Sol Campbell gets 1st managerial job

November 27, 2018 9:43 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Former England defender Sol Campbell has been appointed to his first managerial job at fourth-tier club Macclesfield.

The 44-year-old Campbell has signed an 18-month contract with the team, which is based about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Manchester.

Campbell won trophies with Tottenham, Arsenal and Portsmouth before ending his playing career in 2011.

Macclesfield says “Sol is regarded as one of the best English defenders of his generation and we are delighted to announce him as our new first team manager.”

Campbell recently spent 10 days working with the England under-21 team alongside coach Aidy Boothroyd.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

