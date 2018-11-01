Listen Live Sports

Former Marlins pitcher gets 4 years for insurance fraud

November 1, 2018 5:31 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A pitcher on the Florida Marlins team that won the 2003 World Series has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for taking part in an insurance scam.

The Palm Beach Post reports Justin Wayne and his brother, Hawkeye Wayne, also paid $3.8 million in reimbursement Thursday after pleading guilty to health care fraud. Hawkeye Wayne received a five-year sentence. They don’t have to report to prison until March and their sentences could be reduced after they testify against the scam’s alleged ringleaders.

The brothers owned a testing lab. Prosecutors say a drug treatment center brought them patients’ urine samples for unneeded testing. They billed insurance companies and then kicked back part of the proceeds.

The Hawaii native went to Stanford University and pitched for the Marlins from 2002 to 2004, posting a 5-8 record and a 6.13 ERA.

